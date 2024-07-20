Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hospitals and clinics in Zimbabwe are set to be exempted from load shedding as the government plans to install solar power systems to ensure continuous power supply. This move aims to address the issues caused by prepaid electricity metering and long load-shedding hours that have affected hospital operations.Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora highlighted the need for uninterrupted power at critical institutions like hospitals, noting that major hospitals such as Parirenyatwa and Sally Mugabe have not yet been equipped with solar systems. United Bulawayo Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital have already received solar power systems through a UNDP partnership.Energy Minister Edgar Moyo emphasized that strategic institutions, including hospitals, must not experience power cuts and that the ministry is working to resolve any issues related to power disturbances.Prepaid electricity meters at some health facilities are being reviewed, with discussions underway to remove them to ensure hospitals have constant access to power regardless of their ability to prepay.In addition to addressing power issues, the Ministry of Health is also focusing on reducing maternal mortality by improving health facilities, increasing the number of midwives, enhancing equipment for deliveries, and providing free delivery services and blood products. The ministry is constructing waiting shelters in rural areas and increasing specialized training to improve maternal care.The government is committed to enhancing the capacity and efficiency of healthcare services to ensure safer deliveries and better health outcomes for women across the country.