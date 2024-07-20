Zimbabweans in UK protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Friday, Zimbabweans in the UK protested against the continued detention of opposition activists and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's expected chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).They delivered a petition to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging pressure on Mnangagwa's government to release jailed Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists.Protesters, including Dickson Chikwizo, criticized SADC for considering Mnangagwa for the chairmanship despite the August 2023 elections being deemed fraudulent.Chikwizo and others, like Basil Kamombe and Josephine Mudimbu, argued that awarding Mnangagwa the chairmanship would legitimize his perceived illegitimacy and called on SADC to respect Zimbabweans' discontent with his presidency.The demonstration was organized by opposition parties and diaspora groups including ZAPU, CCC UK, Restoration of Human Rights (Rohr), and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO).