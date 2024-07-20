Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Legislators have implored government to identify and blacklist companies that fail to deliver goods and services to government departments despite having won tenders and further accepted upfront payment.

Millions of US dollars in scarce public funds continue to be lost in often opaque contracts signed by government departments with fly-by-night suppliers who have failed to deliver as promised.

A recent report by the Auditor General revealed that a total of 3 buses, 60 motor vehicles, 167 laptops and various office furniture paid for between 2020 and 2023 had not been delivered by June this year despite advance payment of ZWL$1,7 billion and US$2,3 million made in procurement of these goods.

During the question-and-answer session in parliament on Wednesday, Budiriro South legislator, Darlington Chigumbu asked the leader of Government Business at the time, Amon Murwira if there was a way of banning deceitful contractors from participating in future tenders.

"Minister, do we have a policy that speaks to an issue of making sure that those who would have failed to provide adequate services are blacklisted?" asked the CCC lawmaker.

"Can something be done to make sure that they will not be contracted again to ensure that government is not short-changed by similar individuals each and every time when they want certain things to be done?"

Zanu PF Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani asked if there was a government policy to deal with similar companies.

Nyabani also asked if it was not possible for a contracted company to pay a guarantee fee to the government so that if it fails to deliver to the expected level, government can still recover its money.

In his response, Murwira, who is substantive Higher and Tertiary Education, said the country already has laws to deal with the cases.

"The government is there to oversee that public funds are ring-fenced. Everyone who is contracted by government to work, signs a contract so that they provide services.

"When we are talking about laws, that is what happens, but it does not mean that everyone who signs a contract is able to finish. If they are unable to complete the work, there are also laws that also bind them.

"I am saying that there is a law for doing work and a law for reprimanding," he said.

The Zanu PF led government has been accused of failure to do due diligence and corruption when awarding lucrative tenders to suppliers of goods and services to its departments.

A lot of business operators who get awarded lucrative government tenders are persons with close links to the ruling elite.


Source - zimlive
More on: #Murwira, #MPs, #Blacklist

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

6 hrs ago | 705 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

6 hrs ago | 1319 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

6 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

6 hrs ago | 663 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

19 hrs ago | 2790 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

19 hrs ago | 370 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

19 hrs ago | 826 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 Jul 2024 at 16:31hrs | 924 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

20 Jul 2024 at 16:30hrs | 1354 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

20 Jul 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1014 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

20 Jul 2024 at 16:27hrs | 477 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

20 Jul 2024 at 16:25hrs | 2374 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

20 Jul 2024 at 16:24hrs | 1837 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

20 Jul 2024 at 14:48hrs | 1315 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

20 Jul 2024 at 14:44hrs | 2025 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

20 Jul 2024 at 14:44hrs | 91 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

20 Jul 2024 at 14:43hrs | 805 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

20 Jul 2024 at 14:24hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

20 Jul 2024 at 12:13hrs | 612 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:11hrs | 335 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

20 Jul 2024 at 12:10hrs | 281 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:09hrs | 336 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

20 Jul 2024 at 12:08hrs | 125 Views

Man kills wife with pick

20 Jul 2024 at 12:07hrs | 369 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 680 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

20 Jul 2024 at 12:06hrs | 357 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

20 Jul 2024 at 12:05hrs | 347 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

20 Jul 2024 at 12:04hrs | 124 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 102 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

20 Jul 2024 at 12:03hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

20 Jul 2024 at 12:01hrs | 142 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

20 Jul 2024 at 12:00hrs | 335 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

20 Jul 2024 at 11:59hrs | 562 Views