Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF lawmaker Joseph Mapiki has proposed that war veterans should receive shares in lithium and coal mining companies, as well as plots and conservancies in Matabeleland North and Masvingo.

Mapiki, who supported a motion from the Children of War Veterans and Heroes Dependence Forum, argued that veterans and their children deserve these benefits as compensation for their contributions.

Mapiki criticized the current payouts and suggested that providing shares in mining ventures and land allocations would better support veterans. He noted the historical context of their contributions, including their role in the 2000 farm invasions, and emphasized the need for tangible incentives beyond monetary payments.

Petros Sibanda, Zipra war veterans' secretary-general, expressed frustration with the government's lack of action on their welfare issues, citing unfulfilled promises like land allocations and parliamentary seats. Sibanda highlighted ongoing problems despite previous commitments, such as a 20% allocation of land and parliamentary representation.

This proposal and the ongoing concerns reflect the broader struggle of war veterans to secure adequate recognition and support for their contributions to the country's history.

Source - southern eye
