Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The public hearings into the Gukurahundi massacres, launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have sparked controversy and criticism.

Former speaker of Parliament Lovemore Moyo expressed skepticism, stating that the hearings lack credibility as they are led by chiefs aligned with the ruling Zanu-PF, the party responsible for the massacres. Gukurahundi refers to the killings of suspected PF Zapu supporters in the 1980s, seen by critics as a move by Robert Mugabe to consolidate power.

Media organizations have also raised concerns after the government indicated that journalists would be restricted from covering the hearings. Information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana suggested a media blackout, arguing sensitivity and risk of re-victimization. This move was strongly opposed by media groups, citing constitutional rights to media freedom and emphasizing the role of the media in transparency and accountability.

Despite government claims of localizing the process, media advocates argue for professional media access to ensure transparency and credibility. The Zimbabwe National Editors Forum and other groups are actively engaging with authorities to challenge the restrictions, highlighting the importance of open coverage to uphold democratic principles and ensure justice for victims of the Gukurahundi genocide.

Source - the standard

