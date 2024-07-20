Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Church leaders in Zimbabwe are expressing hope for a peaceful transition of power following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commitment to adhere to the constitution and retire after his second term ends in 2028. Despite efforts by Mnangagwa's loyalists to extend his presidency beyond constitutional limits, sources indicate resistance within the army and the broader party. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is seen as a potential successor.

In a public address on July 4, Mnangagwa aimed to quell factionalism by affirming his intention to respect term limits. The Heads of Christian Denominations in Zimbabwe (ZHOCD), including major groups like the Evangelical Fellowship, Zimbabwe Catholics, and others, welcomed Mnangagwa's pledge as a step toward political stability and respect for democratic processes.

The churches emphasized the importance of upholding constitutionalism and ensuring transparent leadership renewal free from violence and manipulation. They called on all Zimbabweans to support Mnangagwa's commitment to retire in 2028 and pledged to engage constructively to safeguard democratic principles.

The backdrop includes historical tensions within Zanu-PF over succession, reminiscent of Robert Mugabe's ousting in 2017 due to internal power struggles involving his wife, Grace. Despite Mnangagwa's assurance, some youth factions in Midlands and Masvingo advocate for his extended tenure, underscoring ongoing internal party divisions.

Source - the standard

