Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

by Simbarashe Sithole
The love of sex landed an 18-year-old boy in jail after he attempted to rape a form three schoolgirl on Independence day in Musana Bindura.


Bright Mhere was slapped with 15 years in jail by a Bindura regional magistrate for inserting his finger in the complainant's private parts after a foiled rape attempt.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on April 18 the complainant was at a growth point in Musana Bindura with her friends watching soccer.

She was on a school holiday in Musana and wanted to go home early

Her uncle told her to be accompanied home by Mhere who attempted to rape her in the bush


She wrestled with her and he only managed to insert his finger in her private parts.

The complainant managed to escape and went to a nearby home where she narrated her ordeal and her uncle was called.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Mhere.

Source - Byo24News
