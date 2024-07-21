King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

News / National

by Staff reporter

King Nadolo has left Yadah Stars to join Scotland FC. The former Highlanders and Dynamos player reportedly accepted a more lucrative contract from the Northern Region Division One side, owned by Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Scott Sakupwanya.Yadah Stars coach Thomas Ruzive partially confirmed Nadolo's departure during a post-match interview on ZTN Prime following their 2-0 win over Bikita, stating that Nadolo had played his last match and signed with Scotland FC.Additionally, Scotland FC has signed veteran midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa, previously with Highlanders and FC Platinum.In other news, former Yadah Stars striker Junior Zindoga has joined Nzingizini Pirates in Eswatini's topflight league, following the termination of his contract with Yadah Stars due to breaches. At Nzingizini Pirates, Zindoga joins former Dynamos striker Nyasha Chintuli.