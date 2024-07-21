Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Banks need to reduce excessive charges to improve financial inclusion, according to Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Deputy Minister David Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the 2024 ICAZ Winter School in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa indicated that if banks do not adjust their fees, government directives may be issued.

Current bank charges are significant, with some banks imposing up to 3.5% for over-the-counter cash withdrawals and a minimum of ZiG34 or 2.5% for ATM withdrawals.

Account management fees can reach ZiG60, and a ZiG90 Zipit transaction can cost as much as ZiG6.5.

Mnangagwa emphasized the urgency of addressing these charges, noting that the issue remains under the purview of monetary authorities but warning that time is running out for banks to make voluntary changes.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Banks, #Zimbabwe, #Fees

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Students school Caps United

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

14 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

14 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

15 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 745 Views

Burnside's 'haunted car' stuns locals

15 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

15 hrs ago | 290 Views

Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Biden ends bid for second term as US President

16 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

21 hrs ago | 728 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

21 hrs ago | 1413 Views

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

21 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

21 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

23 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

21 Jul 2024 at 10:44hrs | 2936 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

21 Jul 2024 at 10:38hrs | 4361 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

21 Jul 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1012 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

21 Jul 2024 at 10:29hrs | 1093 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

21 Jul 2024 at 10:27hrs | 645 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

21 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 431 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

21 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 139 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

21 Jul 2024 at 10:22hrs | 128 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

21 Jul 2024 at 10:20hrs | 234 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:18hrs | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:15hrs | 179 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

21 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 828 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

21 Jul 2024 at 10:12hrs | 292 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

21 Jul 2024 at 10:09hrs | 205 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

21 Jul 2024 at 10:07hrs | 75 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

21 Jul 2024 at 10:05hrs | 95 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

20 Jul 2024 at 21:40hrs | 3309 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

20 Jul 2024 at 21:36hrs | 660 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

20 Jul 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1381 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 Jul 2024 at 16:31hrs | 990 Views