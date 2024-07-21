Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's favorable climate for cultivating high-quality medicinal and recreational cannabis, combined with appropriate regulations and robust marketing strategies, holds significant economic potential. The optimal growing environment can produce cannabis that meets international standards, creating export opportunities and attracting investment, leading to job creation, increased revenue, and overall economic development.

In 2018, Zimbabwe became one of the first African countries to legalize medicinal cannabis production. The global cannabis industry is projected to be worth $272 billion by 2028, with Zimbabwe aiming for at least $1 billion. By 2022, about 60 companies had been licensed to cultivate medicinal cannabis, with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) approving the production of cannabidiol (CBD) complementary medicines and inviting drug manufacturers to apply for production licenses. The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) is confident that local farmers can produce enough medicinal cannabis to support the industry.

During a recent visit to Thathokuhle Farm in Douglasdale, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Sheillah Chikomo, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, and ZimTrade CEO Allan Majuru observed the farm's 44 hectares, including 20 hectares under cannabis cultivation. Employing about 85 people, with numbers rising to 150 during harvest, the farm grows cannabis under greenhouse conditions, ensuring "organically grown" standards, and utilizes a mechanized drip and lighting system.

Deputy Minister Chikomo praised the farm's production levels, noting the potential of cannabis as a major foreign currency earner. Farm owner Mike Querl highlighted Zimbabwe's advantageous climate and the potential for high yields, with export markets in the USA, Portugal, and South Africa. Querl emphasized the country's ability to produce superior cannabis and the economic benefits of large farm sizes, which prevent over-spraying and ensure high-quality products.

ZimTrade CEO Majuru expressed satisfaction with the farm's production scale and diversification into non-traditional export markets like Australia, the USA, the UAE, and Oman. He noted the potential for value addition and increased participation in the global medicinal cannabis space, emphasizing the country's diversification and export market base expansion.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Students school Caps United

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

14 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

14 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

14 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 725 Views

Burnside's 'haunted car' stuns locals

14 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Biden ends bid for second term as US President

15 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

21 hrs ago | 724 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

21 hrs ago | 1391 Views

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

21 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

21 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

23 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

24 hrs ago | 2876 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

24 hrs ago | 4292 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

24 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

24 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

24 hrs ago | 637 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 427 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

24 hrs ago | 138 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

21 Jul 2024 at 10:22hrs | 127 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

21 Jul 2024 at 10:20hrs | 231 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:18hrs | 107 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:15hrs | 178 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

21 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 805 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

21 Jul 2024 at 10:12hrs | 289 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

21 Jul 2024 at 10:09hrs | 202 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

21 Jul 2024 at 10:07hrs | 75 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

21 Jul 2024 at 10:05hrs | 95 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

20 Jul 2024 at 21:40hrs | 3303 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

20 Jul 2024 at 21:36hrs | 650 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

20 Jul 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1371 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 Jul 2024 at 16:31hrs | 990 Views