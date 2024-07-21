Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo ChiefsHighlanders secured a derby victory over Bulawayo Chiefs with goals in each half, marking their first derby win of the season. Marvin Sibanda broke the deadlock with a brilliant free-kick in the 42nd minute, redeeming himself after missing a clear chance in the 32nd minute. Despite earlier missed opportunities by Brighton Ncube, Highlanders led 1-0 at halftime.Seeking an equalizer, Bulawayo Chiefs made a halftime substitution, bringing in Joe Nyabinde for Bukhosi Sibanda. Highlanders responded with their own change, introducing debutant Nqobile Ndlovu for Ncube ten minutes into the second half. Captain Peter Muduhwa doubled Highlanders' lead in the 60th minute with a near-post tap-in, despite protests from Chiefs players.Ndlovu nearly had a dream debut, missing a close effort in the 63rd minute and having another cleared off the line moments later. In the 74th minute, Chiefs made an injury-induced substitution, with Mpilwenhle Dube replacing Tadiwa Muchenje after a collision with Reward Muza. The match ended with Highlanders winning 2-0, following their previous victory over Dynamos by the same scoreline last Sunday.Teams:Highlanders:Reward Muza (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, MacKinnon Mushore (Ackim Nkomo, 82mins), Marvin Sibanda (Gillian Nyathi, 82mins), Godfrey Makaruse (Honest Mhlanga, 82mins), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube (Nqobile Ndlovu, 56mins), Melikhaya Ncube.Bulawayo Chiefs:Prosper Matutu (GK), Ciphas Musikavanhu, Leroy Ndlovu (Blessing Matebeck, 85mins) Bukhosi Sibanda (Joe Nyabinde 46mins),Emmanuel, Tarirai Chikwende, Nkosiyabo Masilela, Nkosilathi Ncube (Spencer Sikhosana, 85mins), Lucky Ndlela, Panashe Shoko, Tadiwa Muchenje ( Mpilwenhle Dube, 74mins),Jameson Randisawu Masaza