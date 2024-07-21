Man kills friend, on the run

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Matabeleland North are searching for a suspected killer after Timothy Ncube, a 25-year-old domestic worker in Ntabazinduna, was found dead with head and neck injuries.The suspected murder occurred on Friday in Mahaja, Ntabazinduna. Ncube's girlfriend, Thembelihle Maphosa, who used to live with him, is the primary suspect and is currently missing.Ncube's lifeless body was discovered by his girlfriend and her sister around 8 am on Friday when they visited his residence. They found the door unlocked and the body on the bed with blood stains on the floor. The body has been taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem, and police have launched an investigation.Inspector Glory Banda urged the community, including clerics and traditional leaders, to emphasize the values of Ubuntu and the sanctity of life. He warned that those who resort to violence will face justice. Maphosa, originally from Sithuli Village under Chief Sivalo in Nkayi, disappeared after the incident.