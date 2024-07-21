Miner kills colleague, dumps body

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 21-year-old miner, Albert Tom, allegedly killed his colleague for stealing US$33 and then dumped the body in a bush to hide the crime. The incident occurred on 13 July at Chirwa Mine in Mashonaland Central. According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Tom confronted the deceased at 1:00 AM, accusing him of the theft.Tom allegedly struck the victim with a steel rod twice on the forehead and multiple times on the body, leaving him on the ground before returning to work. Upon his return, he discovered that the victim had died. He then dragged the body 40 meters away and concealed it in a bush.Tom has been arraigned before the Guruve Magistrates' Court on murder charges, and the case has been remanded to 30 July.