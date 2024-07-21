US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bhekimpilo Moyo, a public prosecutor from the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court at the Tredgold Building, has been arrested for allegedly demanding a US$200 bribe.Moyo, 35, solicited the bribe from the sister of an accused individual, promising a favorable case outcome in return. He appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Shingai Mutiro on bribery charges and was remanded out of custody on US$300 bail until July 31.As part of his bail conditions, Moyo must reside at his given address, report twice a week to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) police anti-corruption unit at Bulawayo Central Police Station, and avoid interfering with State witnesses.The incident occurred on July 10, when Moyo, while prosecuting a case involving Ms. Betty House's brother, allegedly invited Ms. House to his office and demanded US$200 to secure a favorable verdict. He initially accepted US$50 on the same day and the remaining US$150 the next day, later demanding an additional US$250, which Ms. House could not pay.Ms. House secretly recorded their conversation and reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo's arrest. Moyo is represented by Mr. Bob Siansole and Mr. Ndabezinhle Sibanda of Messrs Shenje and Company Legal Practitioners.