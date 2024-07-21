Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) has petitioned the government to reconsider the construction of a proposed US$1 billion cement plant by a Chinese firm in Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West, due to environmental and health concerns. The plant, to be located in Magunje, is feared to potentially pollute the Kemureza Dam, which serves as the sole water source for 10,000 residents of Magunje Township and 5,000 members of the 2.3 Infantry Battalion at Magunje Barracks.Dated July 19 and addressed to the Local Government ministry, with a copy to the Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister for Mashonaland West, Marian Chombo, the petition highlights the risk of environmental degradation and water pollution. While the project aligns with Vision 2030, National Development Strategy 1, and the rural industrialisation agenda, and promises 5,000 jobs, ZNOART insists on the necessity of sustainable decision-making.The residents express concern over the lack of evidence for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and stress the need for compliance with the Environmental Management Act, the Water Act, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority Act, and national policies on water and wetlands. ZNOART warns that cement dust from the plant could contaminate Kemureza Dam, affecting the ecosystem, aquatic life, and the health of residents, particularly impacting the nearby Magunje Hospital, boarding school children, and rural villagers.ZNOART criticizes the project's secrecy, lack of community consultation, and failure to adhere to the principles of devolution, which advocate for resident participation in local development, as stated in Section 265 (1) of the Constitution and the Devolution and Decentralisation Policy of 2020. The organisation calls for the plant to be relocated to a less populated area to mitigate potential health risks.