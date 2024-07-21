Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chinese company, Prestige Massive (Pvt) Limited, is progressing with its 1,200 MW coal-fired power and chrome smelting plant in Beitbridge, which is expected to significantly impact the border town's economy. Currently, the plant employs about 300 villagers and plans to hire an additional 80 to 100 skilled workers. Equipment deliveries have been arriving from various seaports to support the construction.The plant, which was publicly discussed only recently at the Matabeleland South Diaspora Conference, will utilize coal from Tuli Coal mine and supply electricity to a chrome smelting plant owned by Xintai Resources. The project, valued at US$1.4 billion, was first proposed in November 2023.Despite a lack of updates as of May 2024, significant construction activity is now visible. The project is being developed in three phases: completion of the Tuli Coal mine, construction of the thermal power plant, and establishment of the smelting plant. The current focus is on the thermal plant, with large installations already in place.Local officials and residents are optimistic about the development, anticipating economic growth and increased business activity. Beitbridge town clerk, Loud Ramakgapola, hopes the company will also invest in worker accommodation to further stimulate local development. Zanu-PF lawmaker Albert Nguluvhe praised the project as evidence of the government's commitment to inclusive development.