Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

A joint operation by South African officials on July 19, 2024, resulted in the arrest of 208 undocumented immigrants in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo Province. Among those detained, 176 were Zimbabweans, with the rest including Mozambicans and Indians.The operation, which began on the evening of July 18 and concluded on July 19, targeted illegal activities in Marble Hall and Groblersdall areas. The arrested individuals were deported to their respective countries, while the Indians remained in custody awaiting deportation.During the operation, authorities also seized a white Toyota Hilux pickup truck loaded with suspected stolen oranges and a plasma TV found in a local farm room. The arrested individuals faced charges under South Africa's Immigration Act.The crackdown is part of a broader effort by South Africa to address illegal immigration and alleged job competition. Some farmers have expressed concern that these deportations might negatively impact agricultural production, as South Africans often avoid menial work, despite limited education. Economists suggest that while immediate effects might be minimal, the long-term impact on South Africa’s agricultural sector could be significant.