Students school Caps United

Caps United 0 - 1 HerentalsCaps United's manager, Lloyd Chitembwe, expressed frustration after his team’s 1-0 loss to Herentals College at Rufaro Stadium. Despite numerous scoring opportunities, Caps United were unable to capitalize, with Godfrey Mukambi scoring the lone goal for Herentals in the 62nd minute following a mistake by Caps United's goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga.Rodwell Chinyengetere was particularly unlucky, hitting the woodwork three times in the final 15 minutes. Chitembwe's post-match comments were brief and reflective of his disappointment, noting that the team had more opportunities than their opponents but failed to convert them.The loss leaves Caps United in 10th place with 23 points, while Herentals rise to 7th with 27 points. Herentals coach, Celistino Benza, expressed satisfaction with the victory, describing it as a sweet revenge after their earlier defeat to Caps United.Herentals' defensive strategy in the second half, particularly their efforts to neutralize Junior Bunjira, proved effective. Caps United had several missed chances, including a notable miss by Blessing Majarira from close range and multiple attempts by Chinyengetere that hit the bar.Ultimately, Caps United's inability to score despite their dominance in the first half led to their eighth league defeat of the season.TeamsCaps United: T Mateyaunga, G Murwira, E Manokore, H Chapusha, B Kangwa, K Mureremba, P Bamusi (W Makuva, 59'), J Bunjira (I Nyoni, 73'), R Chinyengetere, L Chiwunga (J Bakari, 59'), W Manondo (B Sarupinda, 66').Herentals: T Chikosi, Z Ruguchu, B Majarira, G Mukambi, C Nyatondo, B Phiri, M Mukiwa (E Dombo, 66'), B Kagudu, J Zhuwawo (A Maliselo, 82'), I Benza (C Zimondi, 46'), G Kufandada (B Majarira, 60').Castle Lager Premier League resultsHighlanders 2-0 Bulawayo ChiefsHwange 0-1 DynamosCAPS United 0-1 HerentalsManica Diamonds 0-0 TelOne