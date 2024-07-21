Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Students school Caps United

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Caps United 0 - 1 Herentals
Caps United's manager, Lloyd Chitembwe, expressed frustration after his team’s 1-0 loss to Herentals College at Rufaro Stadium. Despite numerous scoring opportunities, Caps United were unable to capitalize, with Godfrey Mukambi scoring the lone goal for Herentals in the 62nd minute following a mistake by Caps United's goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Rodwell Chinyengetere was particularly unlucky, hitting the woodwork three times in the final 15 minutes. Chitembwe's post-match comments were brief and reflective of his disappointment, noting that the team had more opportunities than their opponents but failed to convert them.

The loss leaves Caps United in 10th place with 23 points, while Herentals rise to 7th with 27 points. Herentals coach, Celistino Benza, expressed satisfaction with the victory, describing it as a sweet revenge after their earlier defeat to Caps United.

Herentals' defensive strategy in the second half, particularly their efforts to neutralize Junior Bunjira, proved effective. Caps United had several missed chances, including a notable miss by Blessing Majarira from close range and multiple attempts by Chinyengetere that hit the bar.

Ultimately, Caps United's inability to score despite their dominance in the first half led to their eighth league defeat of the season.

Teams

Caps United: T Mateyaunga, G Murwira, E Manokore, H Chapusha, B Kangwa, K Mureremba, P Bamusi (W Makuva, 59'), J Bunjira (I Nyoni, 73'), R Chinyengetere, L Chiwunga (J Bakari, 59'), W Manondo (B Sarupinda, 66').

Herentals: T Chikosi, Z Ruguchu, B Majarira, G Mukambi, C Nyatondo, B Phiri, M Mukiwa (E Dombo, 66'), B Kagudu, J Zhuwawo (A Maliselo, 82'), I Benza (C Zimondi, 46'), G Kufandada (B Majarira, 60').


Castle Lager Premier League results

Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Hwange 0-1 Dynamos
CAPS United 0-1 Herentals
Manica Diamonds 0-0 TelOne



Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

14 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

14 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

15 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 745 Views

Burnside's 'haunted car' stuns locals

15 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

15 hrs ago | 290 Views

Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

Biden ends bid for second term as US President

16 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

21 hrs ago | 728 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

21 hrs ago | 1414 Views

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

21 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

21 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

24 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

21 Jul 2024 at 10:44hrs | 2942 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

21 Jul 2024 at 10:38hrs | 4361 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

21 Jul 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1013 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

21 Jul 2024 at 10:29hrs | 1093 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

21 Jul 2024 at 10:27hrs | 645 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

21 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 431 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

21 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 140 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

21 Jul 2024 at 10:22hrs | 128 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

21 Jul 2024 at 10:20hrs | 234 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:18hrs | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:15hrs | 179 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

21 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 828 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

21 Jul 2024 at 10:12hrs | 292 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

21 Jul 2024 at 10:09hrs | 205 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

21 Jul 2024 at 10:07hrs | 76 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

21 Jul 2024 at 10:05hrs | 96 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

20 Jul 2024 at 21:40hrs | 3309 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

20 Jul 2024 at 21:36hrs | 660 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

20 Jul 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1381 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 Jul 2024 at 16:31hrs | 990 Views