King Munhumutapa defiant

King Munhumutapa, born Timothy Chiminya, recently installed Johnsias Mugomeri as paramount Chief Goredema in Gokwe. Despite government claims that Chiminya is an impostor, he asserts that his role and authority as King Munhumutapa are legitimate.Chiminya has faced legal challenges from the ministries of Justice and Local Government, which dispute his claim to the title and his authority to install chiefs. He has obtained a High Court order for his wages and allowances but is now contesting the government's efforts to rescind this order. Chiminya argues that his recognition by Zanu-PF, who utilized him for party rituals, supports his legitimacy.The Justice ministry contends that his claim is unconstitutional, and the Local Government ministry has labeled him an impostor, leading Chiminya to sue for defamation. His legal battles continue as he seeks to affirm his position and oversee the installation of chiefs.