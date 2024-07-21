Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Learners in Matobo and Mangwe districts in Matabeleland South frequently miss school during the rainy season due to the lack of a bridge over the Simukwe River. The construction of a 200-meter bridge, which began in 2019, has faced delays.Parliament has expressed frustration, with opposition lawmaker Madalaboy Ndebele highlighting tragic incidents where children have drowned trying to cross the river. Despite US$80,000 allocated by the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, progress has been slow due to design issues.Transport and Infrastructural Development deputy minister Joshua Sacco attributed the halt in construction to design defects that did not align with the geotechnical conditions encountered. He assured that efforts are underway to address these issues and that construction will resume once the design anomalies are corrected and additional funding is secured. The Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA) is overseeing the project, with collaboration from the ministry's engineers to expedite the process.