Sim card scammers arrested with dozens of mobile phone lines

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four individuals, including a husband and wife, were arrested for fraud and money laundering, having scammed three people out of ZWG223,000. The suspects - Rumbidzai Tsongora (24), Tranos Taurai Muzanenhamo (26), Timothy Bvuramiti (27), and Bradwell Shangwa (24) - were charged in the Harare Magistrates' Court with fraud, possessing articles for criminal use, and contravening the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.On July 9, 2024, the first and second accused, posing as Ruth Machakadya, replaced her SIM card at an Econet agent in Marondera. Using this line, they advertised on WhatsApp, claiming to exchange US$5,000 for local currency. Three complainants transferred a total of ZWG223,000 to the accused's bank account. The funds were then exchanged into foreign currency on the black market.The police arrested the suspects in Chitungwiza and recovered 30 unused Econet SIM cards, 36 used Econet SIM cards, 4 used Net One SIM cards, 4 Telecel SIM cards, 5 O Mari bank credit cards, and a Toyota Hiace. The court ordered the accused to be held in custody until July 22, 2024.