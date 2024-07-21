Latest News Editor's Choice


'I didn't flirt with Chivayo'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo recently made headlines for controversial reasons when his Instagram chats with socialites and married women were leaked, showing him allegedly flirting and soliciting sex. Amid the controversy, influencer Tariro Gezi denied any shady involvement with Chivayo. She admitted to communicating with Chivayo to help musician Greatman get an electric wheelchair but dismissed any romantic involvement.

Chivayo called the leaked chats "malicious fabrications" aimed at character assassination. In an exclusive interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Gezi confirmed the authenticity of the chat but maintained it was purely for assistance and not romantic.

Gezi, a certified life coach and leader of the single mothers' group "My Sister's Keeper," has dealt with rumors of romantic links to Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare. She emphasized her integrity and career dedication, highlighting her upbringing in Queenspark East, Bulawayo, and her journey through various schools before settling in Harare.

As a prominent figure, Gezi advocates for single mothers and has built a significant following through online content creation during the Covid-19 lockdown. She gained fame as a video vixen in multiple music videos, including Jah Prayzah's "Murder." Gezi works closely with choreographer Kuda The Choreographer and continues to support and engage in various philanthropic efforts.


Source - The Chronicle
