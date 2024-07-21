Man stabs wife and 5-year-old son

News / National

by Staff reporter

The suspect is currently hospitalised under police guard after he downed poison as he attempted to commit suicide after the alleged murder.Police in Marondera have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed to death his wife and five year old son over infidelity reports.The incident occured in Nyameni High Density suburb.Police in Mashonaland East have confirmed the incident.More to follow...