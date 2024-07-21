Duo kill sister's ex-hubby

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Edson Mapani

Two Seke brothers are in trouble after they allegedly murdered their sister's husband in a property-sharing dispute.John Mukono (31) and Shadreck Mukono (24) were arraigned before Bindura Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting the now-deceased Stanley Gwaze.The state alleged on July 6, at around 1300hrs, the two accused persons John Mukono and Shadreck Mukono proceeded to Stanley Gwaze's residence in Glendale to collect their sister's belongings from the matrimonial home of the deceased and their sister since attempts to resolve their issues had dismally failed. Upon arrival, at the deceased place of residence, a misunderstanding arose between the deceased and accused persons promoting the duo to attack the deceased.An assault report was made at ZRP Glendale whereupon the deceased was referred to Concession Hospital where he was treated and discharged. On July 7 at around 19:00hrs the condition of the deceased deteriorated whilst at his place of residence and he was ferried to Bindura Provincial Hospital where he was admitted for medical treatment and passed away the following day.