Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Duo kill sister's ex-hubby

by Simbarashe Sithole/Edson Mapani
2 hrs ago | Views
Two Seke brothers are in trouble after they allegedly murdered their sister's husband in a property-sharing dispute.

John Mukono (31) and Shadreck Mukono (24) were arraigned before Bindura Magistrate Court for allegedly assaulting the now-deceased Stanley Gwaze.

The state alleged on July 6, at around 1300hrs, the two accused persons John Mukono and Shadreck Mukono proceeded to Stanley Gwaze's residence in Glendale to collect their sister's belongings from the matrimonial home of the deceased and their sister since attempts to resolve their issues had dismally failed. Upon arrival, at the deceased place of residence, a misunderstanding arose between the deceased and accused persons promoting the duo to attack the deceased.

An assault report was made at ZRP Glendale whereupon the deceased was referred to Concession Hospital where he was treated and discharged. On July 7 at around 19:00hrs the condition of the deceased deteriorated whilst at his place of residence and he was ferried to Bindura Provincial Hospital where he was admitted for medical treatment and passed away the following day.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Chiefs oppose 'King Munhumutapa's shrine tour

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

NRZ eyes new passenger coaches to win back public trust

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

Man stabs wife and 5-year-old son

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

'I didn't flirt with Chivayo'

9 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Sim card scammers arrested with dozens of mobile phone lines

9 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

16 hrs ago | 1751 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

16 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Students school Caps United

16 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

16 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

16 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

16 hrs ago | 1084 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

16 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

16 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

16 hrs ago | 575 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

16 hrs ago | 324 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

16 hrs ago | 196 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

18 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

21 Jul 2024 at 20:59hrs | 743 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

21 Jul 2024 at 20:54hrs | 139 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

21 Jul 2024 at 20:31hrs | 4907 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

21 Jul 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1712 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

21 Jul 2024 at 20:14hrs | 1716 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

21 Jul 2024 at 20:13hrs | 1047 Views

Burnside's 'haunted car' stuns locals

21 Jul 2024 at 20:12hrs | 1708 Views

Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

21 Jul 2024 at 20:10hrs | 429 Views

Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

21 Jul 2024 at 20:09hrs | 319 Views

Biden ends bid for second term as US President

21 Jul 2024 at 19:08hrs | 1352 Views

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

21 Jul 2024 at 13:42hrs | 790 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

21 Jul 2024 at 13:34hrs | 1888 Views

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

21 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

21 Jul 2024 at 13:32hrs | 2081 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

21 Jul 2024 at 11:20hrs | 1528 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

21 Jul 2024 at 10:44hrs | 3333 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

21 Jul 2024 at 10:38hrs | 9421 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

21 Jul 2024 at 10:30hrs | 1156 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

21 Jul 2024 at 10:29hrs | 1266 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

21 Jul 2024 at 10:27hrs | 782 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

21 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 669 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

21 Jul 2024 at 10:24hrs | 153 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

21 Jul 2024 at 10:22hrs | 145 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

21 Jul 2024 at 10:20hrs | 268 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:18hrs | 124 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

21 Jul 2024 at 10:15hrs | 216 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

21 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 1309 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

21 Jul 2024 at 10:12hrs | 378 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

21 Jul 2024 at 10:09hrs | 272 Views