Zimbabwe Davis Cup team promoted

ZIMBABWE has advanced to the World Group II Play-offs following a third-place finish at the Davis Cup Africa Group III event in Abuja, Nigeria.The week-long tournament, which concluded over the weekend, featured six countries: Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Namibia, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.Alongside Zimbabwe, group winners Namibia and second-placed Nigeria also earned promotion.Meanwhile, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire were relegated to Africa Group IV after finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.