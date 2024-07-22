Latest News Editor's Choice


Russian investors keen on Zimbabwe energy sector

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava met with a Russian business delegation from the Renova Group, led by director of strategy Mr. Oleg Fomichev, to explore opportunities in the energy sector, particularly solar energy. The delegation also met Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando to discuss mining sector opportunities.

Ambassador Shava emphasized Zimbabwe's interest in improving power generation through solar energy, noting the country's favorable weather conditions for solar power.

Mr. Fomichev highlighted Renova's focus on the solar energy sector, mentioning their patented technology and plans to supply solar panels and potentially establish a manufacturing facility in Zimbabwe if demand is sufficient.

The delegation also met with senior management at Zesa Holdings, including executive chairman Dr. Sydney Gata. Zesa spokesperson Dr. George Manyaya stated that presentations were made showcasing Zesa's potential and investment opportunities, and the delegation toured Zesa Enterprises' manufacturing facilities to explore possible investment areas.

Source - The Herald

