NetOne doubles data traffic

News / National

by Staff reporter

NETONE recently made headlines with a 93.99 percent surge in data traffic, according to the first quarter report released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz). This significant growth highlights the evolving landscape of data consumption in the telecoms industry.NetOne's growth rate was more than double the combined growth of its competitors, with Telecel at 24.77 percent and Econet at 11.78 percent. This 94 percent increase in data traffic underscores the company's ability to adapt to market demands and suggests potential for further expansion and innovation.NetOne group chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, attributed the rise to strategic initiatives and market dynamics, emphasizing the role of investments in upgrading and expanding network infrastructure.Chief commercial officer Mr. Learnmore Musunda noted that targeted marketing campaigns and promotional strategies were also crucial in driving consumer engagement and increasing data usage.