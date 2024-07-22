Zanu-PF Politburo meets

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF will hold a Politburo meeting tomorrow at its headquarters in Harare, announced the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa."The acting Secretary-General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, advises all members of a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, 24th of July 2024, at 10 a.m. at ZANU-PF headquarters," Mutsvangwa said in a statement.All members should be seated by 9:45 a.m. The meeting will discuss progress on the cell registration exercise and provide an update on the 44th SADC Summit, among other issues.