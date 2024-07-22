Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
ZANU-PF will hold a Politburo meeting tomorrow at its headquarters in Harare, announced the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa.

"The acting Secretary-General, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, advises all members of a Politburo meeting on Wednesday, 24th of July 2024, at 10 a.m. at ZANU-PF headquarters," Mutsvangwa said in a statement.

All members should be seated by 9:45 a.m. The meeting will discuss progress on the cell registration exercise and provide an update on the 44th SADC Summit, among other issues.


Source - The Herald

