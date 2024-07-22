Latest News Editor's Choice


2 more in court over spate of armed robberies

Two more suspects, Thembinkosi Matutu (47) and Batsirai Hutsi (21), appeared in court yesterday in connection with a series of armed robberies in Harare. They joined 11 other accomplices already on remand. Matutu and Hutsi were remanded in custody by Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa until August 6.

The State alleges that on December 20, 2023, the two, along with other accomplices, broke into Duncan Hamilton's premises armed with firearms and machetes. They assaulted Hamilton, demanding cash, and stole his iPhone Pro Max 13, US$16,000 from his vehicle, and US$2,500 worth of jewelry from his wife, totaling US$19,800 in stolen goods. Nothing was recovered.

Matutu was arrested in Epworth and implicated Hutsi, who led detectives to firearms at his residence, including a .38 special Smith and Wesson revolver and a 9mm Llama pistol.

The two had previously been implicated in other robberies with accomplices Owen Mbayi, Simbarashe Vhazhure, Promise Mussa, Farai Chauke, Innocent Chawaguta, Tafadzwa Chirinda Charute, Tapiwa Chigwaze, Winston Matizanadzo, and Kamuriwo Mudziwaona, all of whom are in custody pending trial.

