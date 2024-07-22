Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City bosses denied bail over tender

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
Four Harare City officials were denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa for allegedly awarding a US$9 million tender to Juluka Endo company for streetlight rehabilitation without proper procedures. 
The officials, Never Murerwa (62), Jabulani Mukomazi (44), Denford Zhungu (69), and Tawanda Mutenhabundo (29), face charges of criminal abuse of office for awarding the contract to an ineligible company.
Magistrate Gofa ruled that releasing the accused could jeopardize ongoing investigations, as they previously misrepresented the location of requested documents. The chief executive of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) had not authorized the re-tendering for Juluka Endo.

Investigations revealed that the accused had communication with individuals like Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, the latter being Juluka Endo's largest shareholder. Both Chimombe and Mpofu were denied bail on separate fraud charges, further influencing the decision to deny bail.

The case dates back to January when the City of Harare decided to rehabilitate streetlights for the upcoming 44th SADC Summit. PRAZ granted specific exemptions for key projects, leading to a tender process in March. Although Juluka Endo was initially disqualified for failing to meet requirements, the officials allegedly conspired to award the company two lots, despite its poor track record.

Acting on the officials' recommendations, the City of Harare entered into a contract with Juluka Endo, preparing an advance payment of US$9,244,328.71. The four officials were remanded to August 7 for a routine hearing.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Harare, #City, #Tender

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Dinson refutes claims 19 workers died at steel plant

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwean team to use Zambian stadium for CAF assignments

19 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Sadc protests

20 mins ago | 20 Views

91 tonnes of copper stolen at Chirundu border post

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimra denies UK-based returning resident rebate

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Sikhala successfully appeal conviction

22 mins ago | 8 Views

Treasury criticizes AG

23 mins ago | 4 Views

Sadc summit preps impress Mnangagwa

24 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF's Bulawayo province joins ED2030 chorus

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Urgent action needed to resuscitate NRZ

27 mins ago | 1 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa: Obliterating, political cleansing of left leaning socialists

28 mins ago | 7 Views

2 Zimra officers busted in 26 chrome trucks smuggling deal

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe village heads to issue birth, death records

30 mins ago | 10 Views

2 more in court over spate of armed robberies

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

31 mins ago | 18 Views

ZiG tames inflation in Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 27 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Russian investors keen on Zimbabwe energy sector

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team promoted

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Duo kills sister's ex-hubby

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chiefs oppose 'King Munhumutapa's shrine tour

16 hrs ago | 1265 Views

NRZ eyes new passenger coaches to win back public trust

16 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Man stabs wife and 5-year-old son

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

'I didn't flirt with Chivayo'

17 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Sim card scammers arrested with dozens of mobile phone lines

17 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

24 hrs ago | 2074 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

24 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Students school Caps United

24 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

24 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

24 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

24 hrs ago | 1164 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

24 hrs ago | 484 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

24 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

24 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

24 hrs ago | 604 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

24 hrs ago | 393 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

24 hrs ago | 211 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

22 Jul 2024 at 05:57hrs | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

21 Jul 2024 at 20:59hrs | 778 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

21 Jul 2024 at 20:54hrs | 144 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

21 Jul 2024 at 20:31hrs | 5241 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

21 Jul 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1764 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

21 Jul 2024 at 20:14hrs | 1802 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

21 Jul 2024 at 20:13hrs | 1077 Views