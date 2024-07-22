Zimbabwe village heads to issue birth, death records

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has trained over 5,900 village heads to issue birth and death confirmation records for individuals born or dying outside healthcare facilities, as part of efforts to decentralize services under the Second Republic. This initiative addresses challenges faced by mothers giving birth at home and relatives of those dying at home, particularly in rural areas, in accessing necessary records.The program is currently being piloted in Manicaland and Matabeleland North Provinces, with plans for expansion to other provinces underway. Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe informed the Senate that 5,970 village heads had been trained by the Civil Registry Department for this task.Traditionally, those giving birth at home had to bring two witnesses to the Registrar-General's office to obtain birth certificates, which discouraged registrations. To further facilitate this process, President Mnangagwa has directed the Civil Registry to reduce questioning and waive previously required fees for these vital documents.