2 Zimra officers busted in 26 chrome trucks smuggling deal

by Staff reporter

Two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers stationed in Beitbridge have been arrested for colluding with two other suspects to facilitate the illegal exportation of 26 trucks loaded with chrome concentrate, valued at nearly US$170,000. The officers, Simon Taguta Homera and Kudzanai Nyatsawu, are accused of abusing their positions to bypass proper export procedures, enabling the smuggling of the valuable mineral out of the country.Homera is alleged to have conspired with Natasha Ruvimbo Chatidza, who is still at large, to facilitate the illegal exportation of 25 truckloads of chrome concentrate. Nyatsawu is accused of working with an accomplice known as Phiri, also at large, to smuggle a truckload of chrome concentrate.Homera and Nyatsawu appeared in court separately before Beitbridge magistrates Ms. Vavariro Gavi and Mr. Takudzwa Gwazemba, respectively. They were denied bail and remanded to August 5, facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.Prosecutors Mr. Claudius Karinga and Ms. Tinayeishe Matenga stated that the crimes occurred between November last year and February this year. During this period, Homera and Chatidza allegedly facilitated the clearance of trucks from Sharnkar Warjukar, an Indian national, allowing the trucks to bypass customs checks and avoid paying US$167,280.70 in export royalties to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.In Nyatsawu's case, the State alleges that on January 5, he and Phiri facilitated the smuggling of a truckload of chrome concentrate also belonging to Warjukar, resulting in a loss of US$3,400 in export royalties. Investigations revealed that the accused used a bill of entry previously used by Zim Alloys to clear its trucks.