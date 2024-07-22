Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 Zimra officers busted in 26 chrome trucks smuggling deal

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers stationed in Beitbridge have been arrested for colluding with two other suspects to facilitate the illegal exportation of 26 trucks loaded with chrome concentrate, valued at nearly US$170,000. The officers, Simon Taguta Homera and Kudzanai Nyatsawu, are accused of abusing their positions to bypass proper export procedures, enabling the smuggling of the valuable mineral out of the country.

Homera is alleged to have conspired with Natasha Ruvimbo Chatidza, who is still at large, to facilitate the illegal exportation of 25 truckloads of chrome concentrate. Nyatsawu is accused of working with an accomplice known as Phiri, also at large, to smuggle a truckload of chrome concentrate.

Homera and Nyatsawu appeared in court separately before Beitbridge magistrates Ms. Vavariro Gavi and Mr. Takudzwa Gwazemba, respectively. They were denied bail and remanded to August 5, facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

Prosecutors Mr. Claudius Karinga and Ms. Tinayeishe Matenga stated that the crimes occurred between November last year and February this year. During this period, Homera and Chatidza allegedly facilitated the clearance of trucks from Sharnkar Warjukar, an Indian national, allowing the trucks to bypass customs checks and avoid paying US$167,280.70 in export royalties to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

In Nyatsawu's case, the State alleges that on January 5, he and Phiri facilitated the smuggling of a truckload of chrome concentrate also belonging to Warjukar, resulting in a loss of US$3,400 in export royalties. Investigations revealed that the accused used a bill of entry previously used by Zim Alloys to clear its trucks.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

18 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

19 mins ago | 2 Views

Dinson refutes claims 19 workers died at steel plant

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean team to use Zambian stadium for CAF assignments

20 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Sadc protests

21 mins ago | 27 Views

91 tonnes of copper stolen at Chirundu border post

22 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimra denies UK-based returning resident rebate

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Sikhala successfully appeal conviction

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Treasury criticizes AG

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Sadc summit preps impress Mnangagwa

25 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF's Bulawayo province joins ED2030 chorus

26 mins ago | 6 Views

Urgent action needed to resuscitate NRZ

29 mins ago | 1 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa: Obliterating, political cleansing of left leaning socialists

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe village heads to issue birth, death records

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Harare City bosses denied bail over tender

32 mins ago | 19 Views

2 more in court over spate of armed robberies

32 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

33 mins ago | 19 Views

ZiG tames inflation in Zimbabwe

33 mins ago | 28 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

34 mins ago | 17 Views

Russian investors keen on Zimbabwe energy sector

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team promoted

35 mins ago | 8 Views

Duo kills sister's ex-hubby

10 hrs ago | 694 Views

Chiefs oppose 'King Munhumutapa's shrine tour

16 hrs ago | 1265 Views

NRZ eyes new passenger coaches to win back public trust

16 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Man stabs wife and 5-year-old son

16 hrs ago | 810 Views

'I didn't flirt with Chivayo'

17 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Sim card scammers arrested with dozens of mobile phone lines

17 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

24 hrs ago | 2077 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

24 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Students school Caps United

24 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

24 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

24 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

24 hrs ago | 1164 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

24 hrs ago | 485 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

24 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

24 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

24 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

24 hrs ago | 604 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

22 Jul 2024 at 07:47hrs | 393 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

22 Jul 2024 at 07:46hrs | 211 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

22 Jul 2024 at 05:57hrs | 827 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

21 Jul 2024 at 20:59hrs | 778 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

21 Jul 2024 at 20:54hrs | 144 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

21 Jul 2024 at 20:31hrs | 5242 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

21 Jul 2024 at 20:30hrs | 1764 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

21 Jul 2024 at 20:14hrs | 1802 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

21 Jul 2024 at 20:13hrs | 1077 Views