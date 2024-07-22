Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In the ongoing trial of three suspected stock thieves before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware one of the defence lawyers Nqobani Sithole accused the complainant Gary Charles Rosenfels of having a lot of money and cattle, hence using his resources to capture the police.Rosenfels denied the allegations and also denied that Mangwe police are indebted to him.However, Sithole insisted that the trio was facing these allegations because of the complainant's money.The lawyer also requested for the presiding magistrate to recuse himself alleging that he was biased after he denied them bail.The application is pending at the High CourtNembaware remanded the matter to July 31.Allegations are that Shelton Dube (21), Sibangiswani Ncube (48) and Gilbert Ncube hatched a plan to steal 18 beasts from grazing paddocks on January 28 at Lydead Farm in Matabeleland South.