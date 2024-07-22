ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mazowe North Member of Parliament Tsungai Makumbe (ZANU PF) together with Mvurwi ward four councillor Thulani Ndlovu (CCC) on Sunday allegedly fought for recognition at Mvurwi stadium by donating sport kits for Sporting Eagles.Makumbe had to make a U-turn and sponsor the team after labelling it an opposition ZIFA Northern region Division 2 side while opting to sponsor Mvurwi FC which is in the same league.Ndlovu has always been sponsoring the team hence on Sunday he came with a new kit when Eagles was playing troublesome Centenary United.When the news reached Makumbe he came with another new kit after the match and gave it to Eagles.However, Mvurwi residents have welcomed the fight saying it will foster development in the community."We are happy that the two are fighting for recognition because as we speak the team got two new kits from both parties we should not be partisan when it comes to sport," David Gomba said.Another resident Maidei Mhondiwa said Makumbe has since realized that he should not concentrate with one team so he is welcome to all the clubs."It is a good thing that our MP has since realized that he is welcome to all the teams unlike the favoritism he was showing to Mvurwi FC we hope that he will also visit Eagles' games as he does to Mvurwi FC," she added.Meanwhile, the game drew nill all as it was the battle of districts Mazowe versus Muzarabani.