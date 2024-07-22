TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Chairpersons of the Southern Africa Development Committee of Twins Association (SADCTA), Farai Lawyer Katonha and Tendai Mayor Katonha were invited to Chimoio where they launched the Mozambique association at Messicca District last Saturday, moments after meeting traditional and church leaders.Speaking to this publication, the Katonha twins emphasised that their core business was to address challenges faced by twins and multi-births."Our office is inundated with calls from here at home and in the region over issues being faced by mothers of twins and multi births," the Katonha twins said."Traditional and church leaders in Mozambique shared with us that there are a number of twins and multi-births within their districts," they added."The challenges faced by the mothers of twins and multi-birth are the same within the region and we are lacking enough support, both financially and legally, to make strides in making sure these challenges are addressed," they said."We need schools, hospitals, transport, legislation and a collective national responsibility to help the mothers of twins and multi births," the twins plead.Meanwhile, the Katonhas have opened a school for twins in Zambia, a milestone achievement in transforming their association towards addressing educational disequilibrium emanating from shortage of resources to cater for twins.