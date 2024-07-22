Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council is looking to hire 249 contract security guards aged 18 to 45. These guards will work under the Chamber Secretary's department.

Applicants need to have at least an Ordinary Level education. Duties include guarding council assets and employees, searching vehicles entering and leaving council premises, controlling vending sites, arresting offenders, attending court on behalf of the council, providing escort services for cash, fuel, and valuables, and patrolling council installations.

Applications should be submitted in envelopes marked 'Contract Security Guard' with a comprehensive CV, copies of relevant certificates, and three professional references. The notice does not specify an application deadline.

Last year, the council had to reverse its decision to replace the Municipality Police with a private security company on a 12-month contract as part of cost-cutting measures and security improvements.

Source - The Chronicle

