Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Eight people were confirmed dead Sunday while two others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a bridge pillar and flung passengers outside in a tragic road accident that happened along the Ngundu-Tanganda road.

In a statement on Monday, police said the incident happened on Sunday evening.

"ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 21 July 2024 at around 7.50PM at the 70km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road in which eight people died while two others were injured," police said.

"A Toyota Probox registration number AFD 7476 with nine passengers on board veered off the road before ramming onto a bridge pillar.

"The vehicle overturned several times throwing out all passengers before landing on its right side."

Police said bodies of the victims were ferried to Chiredzi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were taken to Collin Saunders Hospital and Chiredzi General Hospital for treatment.

Zimbabwean roads are considered one of the most dangerous in the world after 5 people die everyday as a result of road traffic accidents, according to authorities.

Government has come under criticism from the public for failure to put in place sustainable systems to mitigate the carnage with many dying from the accidents after failing to access critical medical facilities in time to save their lives.

Government ordered helicopters from Russia last year ostensibly to facilitate quick reaction to critical road accident situations and disaster management among other purposes but little has been heard of the public assets.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Accident, #Car, #Bridge, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

16 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

16 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dinson refutes claims 19 workers died at steel plant

16 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zimbabwean team to use Zambian stadium for CAF assignments

16 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sweats over Sadc protests

16 hrs ago | 2311 Views

91 tonnes of copper stolen at Chirundu border post

16 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zimra denies UK-based returning resident rebate

16 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Sikhala successfully appeal conviction

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

Treasury criticizes AG

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

Sadc summit preps impress Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF's Bulawayo province joins ED2030 chorus

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Urgent action needed to resuscitate NRZ

16 hrs ago | 94 Views

ANC of Ramaphosa: Obliterating, political cleansing of left leaning socialists

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

2 Zimra officers busted in 26 chrome trucks smuggling deal

16 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe village heads to issue birth, death records

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Harare City bosses denied bail over tender

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

2 more in court over spate of armed robberies

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

16 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZiG tames inflation in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 647 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Russian investors keen on Zimbabwe energy sector

16 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team promoted

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

Duo kills sister's ex-hubby

22 Jul 2024 at 22:11hrs | 1125 Views

Chiefs oppose 'King Munhumutapa's shrine tour

22 Jul 2024 at 15:29hrs | 1727 Views

NRZ eyes new passenger coaches to win back public trust

22 Jul 2024 at 15:29hrs | 2811 Views

Man stabs wife and 5-year-old son

22 Jul 2024 at 15:25hrs | 997 Views

'I didn't flirt with Chivayo'

22 Jul 2024 at 15:15hrs | 2345 Views

Sim card scammers arrested with dozens of mobile phone lines

22 Jul 2024 at 15:14hrs | 902 Views

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

22 Jul 2024 at 07:59hrs | 2209 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

22 Jul 2024 at 07:58hrs | 1356 Views

Students school Caps United

22 Jul 2024 at 07:57hrs | 528 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

22 Jul 2024 at 07:56hrs | 2827 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

22 Jul 2024 at 07:55hrs | 1162 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

22 Jul 2024 at 07:54hrs | 1267 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

22 Jul 2024 at 07:53hrs | 528 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

22 Jul 2024 at 07:52hrs | 500 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

22 Jul 2024 at 07:51hrs | 615 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

22 Jul 2024 at 07:50hrs | 296 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

22 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 261 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

22 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 644 Views