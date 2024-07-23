Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Visual artist and cultural producer Richard Mudariki is advocating for the repatriation of the Zimbabwe Bird from the Groot Schuur Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, to Great Zimbabwe.Mudariki, who visited the estate in 2014, believes that the move can be facilitated with the cooperation of the South African and Zimbabwean governments. He also calls for the return of other cultural artifacts taken from Zimbabwean art galleries by foreigners, amid growing demands for the repatriation of stolen African relics.Mudariki's research, titled "Cultural Justice: Advocating for the return of the Zimbabwe Bird from Groote Schuur to Great Zimbabwe," emphasizes the importance of the sculpture, which was seized by Cecil John Rhodes. He suggests that a formal request from the Zimbabwean government to the South African government is necessary for repatriation, adhering to international heritage laws and UNESCO treaties.Mudariki proposes involving key stakeholders like the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe and the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) to discuss the matter diplomatically.The Zimbabwe Bird, currently at Groote Schuur, symbolizes the colonial exploitation that led to its removal. Rhodes, who acquired the property in 1893, incorporated the bird into the house's decorative motifs, and it has been part of South Africa's government estate since 1911.Mudariki underscores the need to end cultural exploitation and restore the Zimbabwe Bird to its rightful place at Great Zimbabwe.