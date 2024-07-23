Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slot has included promising teenage footballer Trey Nyoni in the squad for their upcoming pre-season tour of the United States.

Nyoni, born to Zimbabwean parents, is among the 28-member squad featuring stars like Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliot, and Fabio Carvalho. Some players are absent due to extended breaks following the European Championships and Copa America.

The Reds will travel to the U.S. next Tuesday, where they will play friendly matches against Real Betis, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Slot, now two weeks into his first pre-season with Liverpool, believes that facing high-quality opposition and additional training will benefit the team’s preparation for the new season.

Slot emphasized the importance of keeping players fit and gradually implementing his ideas, acknowledging that full integration takes time. He noted the progress made during the initial fortnight, highlighting the increasing fitness and performance levels of the squad.

Trey Nyoni, who recently turned 17, has been training with Liverpool’s senior team for months and made his first-team debut in February, becoming the youngest-ever Liverpool player in the FA Cup.

Since joining the club last year, he has rapidly advanced from the Under-18s and Under-21s. Development coach Barry Lewtas praised Nyoni's quick adaptation and performance, expressing optimism about his future at Liverpool.

Nyoni, an England Under-18 international with four caps, is also eligible to play for Zimbabwe. His experiences at both international and club youth levels are building a solid foundation for his career.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Nyoni, #Liverpool, #Slot

