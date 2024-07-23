Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Simba Bhora will defend their unbeaten home record at Wadzanayi this afternoon as they host giants Highlanders.

Under coach Tonderai Ndiraya, Simba Bhora have played nine games at home this season without a loss, securing victories against major teams like Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars. They have won six games and drawn three, including matches against Hwange, Arenel Movers, and ZPC Kariba, while sharing points with GreenFuel, TelOne, and Herentals.

Promoted last season, Simba Bhora is currently in their best form, sitting third in the league with 34 points from 19 games, just five points behind the leaders. Key players such as former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, Junior Makunike, Gift Saunyama, Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Msebe, and Billy Veremu have been instrumental in their success.

Highlanders, currently fifth with 32 points, are visiting Shamva with confidence after recent wins against Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs. Their coach, Kelvin Kaindu, anticipates a tactical and competitive match, acknowledging Simba Bhora's strong assembly of players.

Simba Bhora aim to avenge their 0-1 defeat in the reverse leg at Barbourfields and prepared for this clash with a 1-1 draw against GreenFuel last weekend. Highlanders, meanwhile, will seek to maintain their winning momentum.

In another match, Chicken Inn will face FC Platinum at Luveve tomorrow. Despite a recent 1-0 win over Arenel Movers, coach Joey Antipas is concerned about their consistency following a six-match winless streak. FC Platinum, leading the league by five points, will be a tough challenge for Chicken Inn.

Fixtures

Today: Bikita Minerals v CAPS United (Sakubva), Herentals v Arenel (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), TelOne v GreenFuel (Bata), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve)

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chegutu Pirates v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro).

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Woman kills husband over salary

29 mins ago | 32 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

31 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 145 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 0 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 593 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

20 hrs ago | 743 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 487 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 913 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

20 hrs ago | 454 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1934 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

23 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 311 Views