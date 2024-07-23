Bosso invade Simba fortress today

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Bhora will defend their unbeaten home record at Wadzanayi this afternoon as they host giants Highlanders.Under coach Tonderai Ndiraya, Simba Bhora have played nine games at home this season without a loss, securing victories against major teams like Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars. They have won six games and drawn three, including matches against Hwange, Arenel Movers, and ZPC Kariba, while sharing points with GreenFuel, TelOne, and Herentals.Promoted last season, Simba Bhora is currently in their best form, sitting third in the league with 34 points from 19 games, just five points behind the leaders. Key players such as former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, Junior Makunike, Gift Saunyama, Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Msebe, and Billy Veremu have been instrumental in their success.Highlanders, currently fifth with 32 points, are visiting Shamva with confidence after recent wins against Dynamos and Bulawayo Chiefs. Their coach, Kelvin Kaindu, anticipates a tactical and competitive match, acknowledging Simba Bhora's strong assembly of players.Simba Bhora aim to avenge their 0-1 defeat in the reverse leg at Barbourfields and prepared for this clash with a 1-1 draw against GreenFuel last weekend. Highlanders, meanwhile, will seek to maintain their winning momentum.In another match, Chicken Inn will face FC Platinum at Luveve tomorrow. Despite a recent 1-0 win over Arenel Movers, coach Joey Antipas is concerned about their consistency following a six-match winless streak. FC Platinum, leading the league by five points, will be a tough challenge for Chicken Inn.FixturesToday: Bikita Minerals v CAPS United (Sakubva), Herentals v Arenel (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), TelOne v GreenFuel (Bata), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve)Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chegutu Pirates v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro).