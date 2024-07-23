Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has observed a growing acceptance of the local currency, ZiG, by both businesses and individuals, which aligns with the central bank's efforts to stabilize the economy.

Speaking at an Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) event in Victoria Falls, RBZ deputy governor Dr. Innocent Matshe highlighted the progress in boosting demand for ZiG, crucial for curbing inflation and restoring confidence in the local currency.

A mandatory requirement for government departments to accept all forms of payment in the multi-currency basket, including ZiG, has driven this acceptance. Dr. Matshe noted the significant increase in ZiG usage across various sectors, indicating rising confidence in the currency.

Initiatives like expanding Homelink service centers have improved cash availability, with over ZiG250,000 accessed daily at these sites, and collaborations with retailers to facilitate coin circulation have addressed change issuance challenges.

Preliminary data from a central bank survey showed most formal shops, including hardware stores and pharmacies, now accept ZiG payments. The growing stability and predictability of ZiG, introduced by central bank chief Dr. John Mushayavanhu in April, contribute to this acceptance. The ZiG Perception Survey indicates a progressive willingness among businesses and households to be paid in ZiG.

While challenges remain, the progress in promoting ZiG acceptance is seen as vital for macroeconomic stability. The RBZ is committed to policies enhancing the currency's position in the economy, with general acceptance being crucial for economic stability. Dr. Matshe also revealed declining inflation expectations, with month-on-month inflation projected below 19% and annual inflation between 2-5%.

Positive economic growth prospects for 2024 are anticipated, driven by robust mining activity and exchange rate stability. Continued foreign exchange inflow is expected to support exchange rate stability, and favorable banking sector deposit rates are conducive to economic growth. Confidence in the banking sector remains strong, with growth in foreign and local currency deposits expected to boost confidence further in the ZiG environment and promote a savings culture.


Source - The Herald
More on: #ZiG, #Currency, #Gold

Comments


Must Read

Woman kills husband over salary

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

57 mins ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

59 mins ago | 126 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 0 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

19 hrs ago | 735 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 483 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 911 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

20 hrs ago | 452 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

20 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1934 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

23 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 311 Views