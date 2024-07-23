Latest News Editor's Choice


Major facelift for Chirundu border post

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Chirundu one-stop border post is set for a significant upgrade and modernization through a public-private partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe and the Chirundu Border Consortium, valued at US$66 million. A Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Chirundu Border Consortium to implement this project under the Build, Operate, Own, and Transfer (BOOT) model over 20 years.

Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere announced that the project will transform the border post with new and renovated buildings, weighbridges, roads, parking lots, improved ICT systems, enhanced traffic processing systems, and staff housing. The project, fully funded by the private sector, aims to improve border efficiency, complement upgrades at the Beitbridge Border Post and the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway, and create employment opportunities.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona expressed enthusiasm about private sector involvement, highlighting that the project will alleviate fiscal burdens and is expected to be completed within 24 months. The initiative aligns with government policies promoting a private sector-led economy and is anticipated to bolster Zimbabwe's connectivity and economic benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area by facilitating faster regional goods movement.

Mhona also noted that the project's performance would be stable due to the firming Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG) and past successes of the contractor in managing border posts, such as the Beitbridge Border Post. The modernization of the Chirundu Border Post is seen as a major national development, with potential further private-sector projects in areas like Binga.


Source - The Herald

