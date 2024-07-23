Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

SADC has approved Zimbabwe to host the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare next month, recognizing the significant progress made in preparation. During the summit, President Mnangagwa will assume the SADC chairmanship.In its third assessment mission, the SADC secretariat praised Zimbabwe's efforts in readying facilities for the summit, which will be preceded by the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week. SADC director of human resources and administration, Ms. Bodo Tantley Radaody Ralarosy, expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting improvements since the last assessment in May.The New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, the main venue for the summit, is undergoing final preparations with completed access roads and ongoing beautification efforts. The construction of 18 state-of-the-art villas for high-profile guests is also nearing completion, with a Swiss company, Mabetex Group, handling the project. This company specializes in large-scale construction and has significant experience in urban development projects.Local contractors are also involved, with Bitumen World completing foundation works. The pre-stressed concrete slabs for the villas were manufactured in Switzerland to ensure higher quality control.The preparation includes the upgrading of infrastructure such as a new bridge along Old Mazowe Road and securing two luxury coaches equipped with modern amenities for transport logistics.Local businesses are expected to benefit economically from the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and the summit, expanding their reach and opportunities during these events.