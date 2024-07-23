Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

News / National

by Staff reporter

Monica Mkandla, a 24-year-old boxer from Gwanda, Zimbabwe, has been making significant strides in her boxing career across the Limpopo River in Johannesburg, South Africa. Despite her success, she remains relatively unnoticed in her home country.Mkandla, undefeated in her six professional fights, was crowned the African Boxing Union (ABU) SADC junior featherweight champion after defeating Egine Kayange of Tanzania with a fourth-round TKO on June 22 at the Klipriviersberg Recreation Centre. She aspires to win a full ABU title and aims to become a world champion within the next one or two years.Nicknamed "Savage" for her aggressive style in the ring, Mkandla has earned victories against notable opponents such as Sasha Mlambo, Nomusa Ngema, Mitchell Mubaya, Sazisiwe Simon, Pamela Mutanga, and Kayange. She turned professional in August 2022 and has been undefeated since her debut.Mkandla feels more appreciated in South Africa, where she receives substantial support, compared to Zimbabwe, where her achievements are less recognized. She recently returned to Harare to showcase her championship status and to inspire other women to take up boxing, highlighting that women can excel in the sport just as men do.She is preparing to defend her ABU SADC title at the end of August, continuing her journey to further success in boxing.