Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has progressed in selecting a new head coach for the national men's team, focusing on expatriate candidates. They have begun interviewing five shortlisted international coaches: Germans Winfried Schäfer, Michael Nees, and Antoine Hey, Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos, and Spaniard Gerard Nus.This decision effectively excludes local candidates, despite interest from coaches like Taurayi Mangwiro, Saul Chaminuka, and Bruce Grobbelaar, among others. Former coaches Norman Mapeza and Kalisto Pasuwa did not apply.ZIFA's statement confirms that the first round of interviews took place on July 22, with the second round to follow. The new coach will be announced soon to prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in September, where Zimbabwe is grouped with Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia.The last substantive coach, Zdravko Logarusic, left in 2022, and interim coaches have since led the team. ZIFA received 200 applications for the position, narrowing it down to five.Additionally, ZIFA is also finalizing the recruitment of a head coach for the national women's team, the Mighty Warriors, with interviews to be completed by July 29.