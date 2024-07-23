Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has progressed in selecting a new head coach for the national men's team, focusing on expatriate candidates. They have begun interviewing five shortlisted international coaches: Germans Winfried Schäfer, Michael Nees, and Antoine Hey, Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos, and Spaniard Gerard Nus.

This decision effectively excludes local candidates, despite interest from coaches like Taurayi Mangwiro, Saul Chaminuka, and Bruce Grobbelaar, among others. Former coaches Norman Mapeza and Kalisto Pasuwa did not apply.

ZIFA's statement confirms that the first round of interviews took place on July 22, with the second round to follow. The new coach will be announced soon to prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in September, where Zimbabwe is grouped with Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia.

The last substantive coach, Zdravko Logarusic, left in 2022, and interim coaches have since led the team. ZIFA received 200 applications for the position, narrowing it down to five.

Additionally, ZIFA is also finalizing the recruitment of a head coach for the national women's team, the Mighty Warriors, with interviews to be completed by July 29.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zifa, #Warriors, #Coack

Comments


Must Read

Woman kills husband over salary

48 mins ago | 89 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

49 mins ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 216 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 0 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 610 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

20 hrs ago | 748 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 493 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 918 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

20 hrs ago | 457 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

20 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1935 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1062 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

23 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 311 Views