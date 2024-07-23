Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team, the Sables, faces a challenging semi-final match against Namibia in the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup at the Mutesa II Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.The Sables secured their semi-final spot with a narrow 20-22 win over Uganda, setting up a tough test against Namibia, the defending champions and pre-tournament favourites.Namibia's experience from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France gives them a significant edge, making them formidable opponents. Despite this, Sables head coach Piet Benade is optimistic about his team's chances and is confident they can put up a strong fight.The Rugby Africa Cup is a key step toward qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Namibia has been a dominant force in the tournament, winning it a record nine times. In contrast, Zimbabwe has won the championship only once and last qualified for the World Cup in 1991.A victory for the Sables would secure a spot in the final against the winner of the other semi-final between Kenya and Algeria. A loss would lead them to the third-place play-off match.In their quarter-final, the Sables overcame a second-half challenge from Uganda after leading 0-22 at halftime. Namibia, meanwhile, defeated Burkina Faso 38-5.The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm and will be streamed live on Rugby Africa's Facebook and YouTube platforms, as well as Rugby Pass TV.