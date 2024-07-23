Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe senior men's rugby team, the Sables, faces a challenging semi-final match against Namibia in the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup at the Mutesa II Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The Sables secured their semi-final spot with a narrow 20-22 win over Uganda, setting up a tough test against Namibia, the defending champions and pre-tournament favourites.

Namibia's experience from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France gives them a significant edge, making them formidable opponents. Despite this, Sables head coach Piet Benade is optimistic about his team's chances and is confident they can put up a strong fight.

The Rugby Africa Cup is a key step toward qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Namibia has been a dominant force in the tournament, winning it a record nine times. In contrast, Zimbabwe has won the championship only once and last qualified for the World Cup in 1991.

A victory for the Sables would secure a spot in the final against the winner of the other semi-final between Kenya and Algeria. A loss would lead them to the third-place play-off match.

In their quarter-final, the Sables overcame a second-half challenge from Uganda after leading 0-22 at halftime. Namibia, meanwhile, defeated Burkina Faso 38-5.

The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm and will be streamed live on Rugby Africa's Facebook and YouTube platforms, as well as Rugby Pass TV.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Sables, #Namibia, #Cup

Comments


Must Read

Woman kills husband over salary

31 mins ago | 37 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

33 mins ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 155 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 0 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 593 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

20 hrs ago | 744 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 488 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 915 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

20 hrs ago | 455 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1934 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1061 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

23 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 311 Views