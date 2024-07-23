Latest News Editor's Choice


Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

by Staff reporter
The US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project has been completed, paving the way for the implementation of the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) concept with South Africa.

This initiative aims to enhance border efficiency by consolidating customs and immigration processes into a single location, thereby reducing delays and improving the movement of goods and people.

The upgraded Beitbridge Border Post is expected to boost economic activity and cooperation between Zimbabwe and South Africa, attract more investment, and enhance competitiveness in the Sadc region. It will streamline trade by reducing logistical costs and improving overall border procedures.

The project, completed through a public-private partnership with ZimBorders Consortium, involved a 17-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) arrangement. It features separate terminals for commercial cargo, buses, light vehicles, and pedestrians, designed to accommodate future developments and the OSBP concept.

The Beitbridge Border Post, one of Africa's busiest, handles up to 1,000 commercial trucks, 1,100 light vehicles, and 200 buses daily. The OSBP aims to streamline traffic clearance by harmonizing immigration and customs systems, addressing issues like congestion, especially on the South African side during peak periods.

The successful implementation of the OSBP at Beitbridge will serve as a model for regional integration efforts, showcasing the benefits of collaborative infrastructure projects.


Source - The Chronicle

