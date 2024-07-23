Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mncedisi Khumalo (33) reportedly attacked his wife, Ms. Lungile Nzima, and her elderly mother and aunt before burning down seven huts at their homestead in Paradise Village, Bubi, Matabeleland North. The incident occurred after Khumalo became enraged when Nzima sought food from her family due to his neglect.Khumalo, who had been absent from his home for a while, violently assaulted Nzima and her elderly relatives with a machete. His attack resulted in injuries to his mother-in-law, Mrs. Sithembiso Moyo (79), and her sister, and led to the destruction of their property. Khumalo was later arrested and appeared before the Inyathi Magistrates Court.Mrs. Sonnia Mpofu, Nzima's sister, described the attack as a culmination of ongoing abuse. She revealed that Khumalo's violence had been persistent, and that he had isolated Nzima from her family. The attack intensified when Khumalo set the huts ablaze after assaulting his in-laws.Local officials, including Village Development Committee chairperson Mr. Michah Bhebhe and village head Mr. Mgcini Moyo, condemned the violence and emphasized the need for community support and intervention to address such issues. The Bubi Rural District Council councillor, Lawrence Ngulube, highlighted the importance of reporting domestic abuse early to prevent such incidents.The community is currently seeking assistance for the affected family, and those willing to help can contact Mrs. Mpofu at +263 784245126.