Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man burns 7 huts because wife asked her parents for food

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Mncedisi Khumalo (33) reportedly attacked his wife, Ms. Lungile Nzima, and her elderly mother and aunt before burning down seven huts at their homestead in Paradise Village, Bubi, Matabeleland North. The incident occurred after Khumalo became enraged when Nzima sought food from her family due to his neglect.

Khumalo, who had been absent from his home for a while, violently assaulted Nzima and her elderly relatives with a machete. His attack resulted in injuries to his mother-in-law, Mrs. Sithembiso Moyo (79), and her sister, and led to the destruction of their property. Khumalo was later arrested and appeared before the Inyathi Magistrates Court.

Mrs. Sonnia Mpofu, Nzima's sister, described the attack as a culmination of ongoing abuse. She revealed that Khumalo's violence had been persistent, and that he had isolated Nzima from her family. The attack intensified when Khumalo set the huts ablaze after assaulting his in-laws.

Local officials, including Village Development Committee chairperson Mr. Michah Bhebhe and village head Mr. Mgcini Moyo, condemned the violence and emphasized the need for community support and intervention to address such issues. The Bubi Rural District Council councillor, Lawrence Ngulube, highlighted the importance of reporting domestic abuse early to prevent such incidents.

The community is currently seeking assistance for the affected family, and those willing to help can contact Mrs. Mpofu at +263 784245126.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Huts, #Burn, #Food

Comments


Must Read

Woman kills husband over salary

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Bright Matonga arrested again

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa orders reopening of White City bomb probe

58 mins ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF youth league slams Mutsvangwa

1 hr ago | 128 Views

3rd Canada-Africa Business Conference to take place from October 15-16 in Harare, Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 0 Views

Obert Masaraure fired from his teaching job

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police launch manhunt for US$300,000 suspected fraudster

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, Defence Forces Day prep in high gear

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Man abandons pregnant wife who got paralysed on way to meet him

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Former Matopo students donate uniforms to the fire victims

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Man jumps off car over US$30,000 botched gold deal

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Dynamos forced to pay Gwekwerere US$27,000

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Khama Billiat continues to soar at home

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

US sanctions on Zimbabwe are real, US Bank to close accounts

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Kamila Harris' grandfather lived in Zambia

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zapu's soldier and child symbol individuals are still alive

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Khupe calls for cancer medicine research in Zimbabwean varsities

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to fix roads in Tsholotsho

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Facelift for Parirenyatwa Hospital

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Caps United's strikers in the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

VID impounds Zupco bus

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Beitbridge Border modernisation completed

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sables face Namibia in Africa Cup semi-final

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe shuts door on local coaches

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Gwanda born female boxer making big strides

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Sadc impressed by progress made in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to import 3.2m tonnes of maize

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Stanbic Bank expands its ATM network

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Major facelift for Chirundu border post

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

ZiG acceptance grows across Zimbabwe economy

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bosso invade Simba fortress today

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe linked teen included by Liverpool FC for US pre-season tour

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Groote Schuur Estate must return the bird to Great Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

8 dead as car smashes into bridge pillar

16 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks 249 contract guards

16 hrs ago | 588 Views

SADC must kick out Zimbabwe for kiling and oppressing Matabeles

19 hrs ago | 736 Views

SADC must worry more about Zimbabweans' welfare than the leaders' comfort

20 hrs ago | 484 Views

Give Chamisa a chance

20 hrs ago | 912 Views

African children are wood, and water collectors for the whites: nothing has changed!

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

TAZI launches another Mozambique branch

20 hrs ago | 388 Views

ZANU PF MP, Opposition councillor fight for recognition

20 hrs ago | 452 Views

Lawyer accuses witness of capturing police

20 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's lawyer told to report army boss Sanyatwe to the police

23 Jul 2024 at 07:39hrs | 1934 Views

Zimbabwe police finalises Matinyarare's docket

23 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe to conduct inaugural Economic Census

23 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 311 Views