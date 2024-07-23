Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Zimbabwe to resume direct flights to London

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Plans are underway to resume direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom, a move aimed at boosting trade and leveraging the country's centrality in the Sadc region, according to Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona. This development will cut travel costs for Zimbabweans and neighboring country travelers who currently travel to Europe via South Africa, Kenya, Dubai, or Ethiopia.

Since the advent of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa, over 20 airlines now fly into Zimbabwe, reflecting the success of the President's engagement and re-engagement foreign policy. This has increased global connectivity, improving opportunities for business, tourism, cultural exchanges, and access to new global markets.

Air Zimbabwe is set to resume flights from Harare to Johannesburg on July 29, and Uganda Airlines has also announced new services to Harare. These initiatives are part of Zimbabwe's Open Skies Policy, which enhances the country's attractiveness for investment and tourism. The government's adoption of this policy and improved business environment have bolstered investment confidence.

In 2022, Air Zimbabwe cleared a US$1.4 million debt to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is now focused on expanding its international routes network and forming global partnerships. The resumption of the London route is expected to significantly boost the tourism sector, as London serves as a gateway to many Western countries.

Minister Mhona confirmed these developments, stating that Air Zimbabwe will resume the Harare-London flight soon. He emphasized the strategic advantage of having an airline fly into Gatwick and mentioned plans to use this route for transporting minerals to the UAE via the DRC.

Last year, Minister Mhona announced that Air Zimbabwe was expecting a new plane delivery and highlighted the government's commitment to resuscitating the London route in line with the re-engagement policy. He also clarified that Air Zimbabwe planes are no longer banned from flying to London, as arrears have been cleared and the country is now connected to international communication systems.

In May of the previous year, a new state-of-the-art radio navigation system was installed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as part of its US$153 million expansion. This upgrade is expected to attract more international airlines to Harare and increase tourist arrivals, with the airport set to become a regional aviation hub capable of handling about 6 million passengers annually, up from the current 2.5 million.


Source - The Herald

Comments


