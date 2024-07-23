Man kills wife of 49 years over petty dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kasina Kawocha (61) from Chinhoyi has been sentenced to six years in prison for the culpable homicide of his wife, Spejina, following a dispute. He will serve four years, with two years suspended on good behavior.On August 30, 2023, Kawocha fatally struck his wife twice on the head with a log after a disagreement about why she hadn't bathed his nephew. Despite pleading not guilty to murder, Kawocha admitted to culpable homicide. His wife was taken to Murambi Clinic and later to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.Justice Philda Muzofa criticized Kawocha for his lack of remorse and failure to seek reconciliation with his wife's family. The judge noted that the violent act over a minor issue showed high moral blameworthiness and deemed a sentence exceeding the presumptive penalty appropriate.The judge emphasized that violence is not an acceptable way to resolve conflicts, particularly in a long-term marriage. Kawocha has been in custody for nearly a year, which has prevented him from participating in his wife's funeral.